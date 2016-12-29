Latest Tri-State Weather Outlook to February 2

TONIGHT-FRIDAY……………….

Still a Good Amount of Gustiness with Pretty Mild Temperatures For End of December……….

Partial clearing will occur tonight, which means that a good chunk of the area will become mostly clear, except the northeast third of the area. There, stratocumulus clouds may linger with breezy conditions (W winds 15-25 mph) & lows of 28-32 (29 Evansville area).

Tomorrow will feature some cumulus/stratocumulus, mainly NE of Evansville with much more sunshine elsewhere. Otherwise, some high & mid clouds will begin to increase from SW to NE through the P.M. highs of 40-49 (45 Evansville area) are likely NE to SW. It will be breezy with W to SW winds at 15-25 mph.

As high/mid clouds continue to increase & thicken tomorrow night, it will still be breezy with SW winds 15-25 mph all night. Temperatures may fall to around 35, then rise to 41 by Saturday morning.

NEW YEAR’S EVE TO NEW YEAR’S DAY………….

Raw, Chilly, Wind-Driven Rainfall Will Overspread the Tri-State with a Sluggish Exit…….

Rain will overspread the Tri-State Saturday, driven by strong SW winds of 20-30 mph. With temperatures in the 40s to 50, it will feel cool & quite raw.

As for New Year’s Eve in the evening & into Saturday night, the rain may linger & even if part of it exist, there may still be drizzle around as the wind shifts to the W at 15-30 mph & temperatures drop to around 35 late. Temperatures will be in the 40s through evening, but wind chills will be in the 30s.

It will be a sluggish process to get all of the rain out of here, even by Sunday. Some scattered showers & drizzle may linger with cloudy skies on Sunday & highs in the 40s. However, it will not be so gusty Sunday with winds turning to the N & NE, then E at 5-15 mph.

MONDAY-TUESDAY……………….

Cold Front with Periodic Showers/T’Storms with Two Main Rounds of Rainfall, Much Warmer & Windy………December 31-January 2 Rainfall of 1-2″……….

Cold front that went through will move back northward as a warm front & progress through from S to N Sunday night-Monday. Rain & some t’storms will accompany this with a wind shift from E to SE, then S at 5-15 mph to then 20-30 mph. Temperatures Sunday night will rise slowly from 36-45 (43 Evansville area) to 39-54 (48 Evansville area) from N to S.

Highs Monday will run 56-66 (63 Evansville area) from N to S. The rainfall may taper to just some scattered showers & t’storms by Monday afternoon-evening.

With strong S winds 20-30 mph Monday night-Tuesday morning, temperatures will rise or remain steady at 58-66 from N to S. A few scattered showers & t’storms are possible, followed by more widespread rainfall & t’storms Tuesday morning as the cold front passes.

The rainfall will end & temperatures will fall from 55-68 (NW to SE with 61 in the Evansville area) in the morning to 39-52 (45 Evansville area) by afternoon from NW to SE. Strong W to NW in the afternoon will run 20-35 mph. After the rainfall in the morning, some clearing in the dry slot of the system is possible, followed by low clouds pivoting from the NW in the P.M.

TOTAL RAINFALL NEW YEAR’S EVE TO TUESDAY MORNING WILL LIKELY RUN 1-2″, WHICH WILL BRING DECEMBER 23-JANUARY 2 TOTAL TO AROUND 3″ TO AS MUCH AS 6″ OF RAINFALL. As a result, some river flooding is possible in early January, but it does not look too substantial or significant.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY……………

Low Clouds, Breezy to Windy & Colder………..

Wednesday morning lows of 26-30 are likely (28 Evansville area) with low clouds, especially over the NE 60% of the Tri-State. Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies (low clouds) are likely for Wednesday afternoon Tri-State-wide with highs of 33-40 (37 Evansville area) with gusty NW to WNW winds at 15-30 mph.

Lows of 21-26 (23 Evansville area) are likely by Thursday morning, followed by partly cloudy skies, W winds 15-25 mph & highs of 33-40 Thursday (36 Evansville area).

JANUARY 6-

