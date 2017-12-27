Latest Tri-State Weather Outlook to February 15

TODAY-THURSDAY NIGHT:

Cold with Some Increase In Clouds….Patch of Some Light Snow Possible North Thursday Evening-Night…….

Temperatures really tanked last night. Forecast was for 5-15 from north to south. We ended up with 0-12 north to south. This occurred with little to no snow cover & a breeze at near 8 mph, which dropped wind chills as low as -15 this morning in the area.

That said, we have reached 14-26 north to south so far today with lots of sun, but that bitter wind from the north & northeast. Tonight, went with 6-12 (8 Evansville area) north to south with bitter breeze dropping wind chills to as low as -10 with some increase in some high/mid clouds late.

We should have lots of sun tomorrow morning with some patches of high/mid clouds. The day will feature some increase in the clouds with highs of 24-34 (27 Evansville area) north to south. Wind should be northeasterly to easterly at around 7 mph.

Later tomorrow evening-tomorrow night, a patch of light snow may develop in the north (well north of I-64), but it looks pretty insubstantial currently. It may put down a localized light dusting, otherwise it looks dry everywhere. Lows tomorrow night look to run 11-17.

FRIDAY-FRIDAY NIGHT:

Increasing Clouds with Wave of Light Snow Possible North………

Friday shows an increase in clouds with highs in the 26-40 (32 Evansville area) range north to south with warm front over area from Alberta Clipper. Area of snow will be lined up from central Illinois to Indiana. Areas north of I-64 may see a period of light snow late in the day to the early part of the night. Dusting is possible in places. If everything goes just right, 0.5-1″ accumulations may occur in the far north (north of U.S. 50).

SATURDAY-TUESDAY:

Watching Saturday-Sunday…………Bitterly Cold Air & Strong Arctic High Big Factors in Snow Track & the Overall Temperatures………

Wave of light snow is possible Saturday morning, mainly along & north of the Ohio River. Some minor accumulations cannot be ruled out, but confidence in this forecast projection is low due to lack of model continuity & nature of this set-up.

A large area of snow will set up from Nebraska to Missouri, Kansas & southwest Iowa with icy in Arkansas & Oklahoma Saturday afternoon-evening. There is disagreement as to where this will go exactly. There has been a trend for snow here Saturday night-Sunday. However, bitterly cold, dry Arctic air (which may send Orlando, Florida to 28 early next week!) may shove this system south, causing snow to fall deep into the southern U.S. & not here. This could end up bringing ice & snow as far south as the Gulf Coast. This really strong Arctic highs can be snow eaters & actually make it too, too cold with too much high pressure to get snow here. However, all this said, we need to monitor Saturday morning, night & into Sunday……….I am going to go ahead & put 50% POPs for Saturday AM due to analog consistency & 50% POPs for Sunday due to the same thing. Otherwise, it looks bitterly cold with highs dropping from the 20s to the teens. It may drop near/at 0 even in the Evansville area by early next week & the better/deeper the snow pack the colder.

A few snow flurries are possible Monday, followed by dry Tuesday.

JANUARY 3-14:

Opportunities for Snow/Ice/Rain With Chilly Weather……..

There appear to be several opportunities for some snow/ice & even rain thrown in January 3-14 with temperatures averaging below normal.

JANUARY 15-24:

Moderating Temperatures & Resumption of Drier Pattern………

Temperatures will likely moderate & dry pattern will return after mid-month (in January).

JANUARY 25-28:

Wet, Windy, Warm with Rainfall/T’Storms & Severe Weather Analog Signal Noted…….

Wet, windy, warm pattern with surge of spring is likely during this period with rainfall & t’storms & perhaps even 60s with some severe threat (per analog data since 1891).

JANUARY 29-FEBRUARY 4:

Return of Cold with Below Normal Precipitation………

Signs of a return to cold during this period with some light snow, but nothing says substantial wintry precipitation like the December 28-January 14 period.

FEBRUARY 5-15:

Wintry, Then Much Warmer………

Better snow/ice potential should arrive with time, followed by a big warm-up closer to Valentine’s Day, latest analog is hinting at.

