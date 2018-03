This afternoon looks nice with sun & highs 53-59, followed by 30s tonight, then rising to 40-43 late. Saturday will be windy (south-southwest winds 20-35 mph) & warmer with 61-66, followed by increasing clouds, then some scattered showers developing. They should peak in coverage in the evening as a strong cold front passes.

Things get interesting once again Sunday evening-early Sunday night.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



