Latest Tri-State Weather Outlook

Up to 6″ of snow may fall from Iowa to central Illinois to northwestern Indiana tonight-Saturday AM. 2-4″ is likely in the Indianapolis area. 1″ may get as far south as Bloomington as Alberta Clipper dives southeastward. If there was more moisture/phasing, there would be a much bigger event.

Here, some areas of light snow are possible overnight-tomorrow morning for the Tri-State, possibly with some patchy freezing drizzle. A localized light dusting to coating of snow is possible, especially in the north & trace-0.02″ of freezing drizzle in places may cause some slick spots.

Temperatures fall to around 26 this evening, then rise to near 29 by tomorrow morning.

After any light snow, temperatures will fall all afternoon tomorrow with gusty northwest winds 15-26 mph & some flurries. We may drop into the teens by late afternoon with wind chills near 0.

It looks bitterly cold tomorrow night with lows near 5 with a few snow flurries & wind chills to -7.

With clouds/some sun Sunday, highs will run in the teens with light snow mainly early that may deposit a dusting/coating as far south as areas along the Ohio River.

Low temperatures may approach 0 Monday morning.

