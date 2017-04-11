Latest Tri-State Weather Outlook

Clouds are gradually thinning northwest to southeast over Tri-State & any rainfall skimming the southeast right now (southeast of Central City & Hartford) is exiting.

So, with this gradual clearing tonight, lows will drop to 42-49 (lowest where skies completely clear the earliest in the northwest). Winds will turn light to calm. Some fog patches may develop.

With lots of sunshine & a general east wind tomorrow, some patches of mid-level cloudiness may pass in the afternoon, but highs will run 71-76 area-wide, followed by near 50 to the mid 50s tomorrow night as warm front gradually lifts northward.

This warm front will move north of our area Thursday, bathing us in southerly winds & warm highs of 78-82. I removed any mention of a couple spotty storms, as the front should be far enough north to prevent rainfall from sneaking into the area.

A few spotty storms are possible Friday as front sinks south slightly with southerly winds & highs 77-83. It looks breezy from the south & southwest Friday-Sunday.

Saturday looks dry with front well to the north. Highs of 79-85 are likely.

Front should move back south Sunday with increasing scattered showers & t’storms in the PM with highs of 76-83.

Overnight will be warm with lows in near 60 to the mid 60s.

Monday & Tuesday look dry with sunshine & highs in the 70s & lows in the 50s.

Front should pass Wednesday/Thursday with showers/t’storms with highs in the 70s & 80s. A few severe storms are possible.

Cooler weather with highs in the 50s & 60s & lows in the 30s & 40s will occur April 21-22.

April 23-30 still looks to feature above-normal temperatures & perhaps the first organized round or severe of more widespread severe weather since the first 5 days of April.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments