Latest Tri-State Weather Outlook

Sun is out west of this first initial band of showers over the Tri-State. With the forcing & cold pocket aloft, t’storms are pulsing up in a band to our west. This band is pivoting east & northeastward.

MARGINAL RISK or isolated severe threat continues afternoon-evening. Main threat is hail with isolated severe hail. Secondary threat is wind.

Scattered showers & isolated t’showers are still possible into the night with lows in the 50s with strong southwest winds at 15-30 mph. Winds will decrease to 10-20 mph after 4 a.m.

Tomorrow looks partly cloudy with more clouds in the north than the south, southwest winds 10-25 mph, before abruptly decreasing (to 5 mph) & going northeast & east in the evening. Highs will run 66-76 from north to south.

Leftovers of severe weather to our west may pass through part of the area Wednesday morning as a weakening band of showers/isolated thunder before collapsing.

Latest analysis shows temps 71-81 over area Wednesday afternoon with supercells & a line of supercells gelling into a squall line moving through Tri-State to the north & northeast. Data shows sunshine & substantial cold air aloft with 2000 J/kg CAPE environment with high bulk shear. The highest shear is located in the hail zone. Dew point surge to 59-63 is possible.

Should this trend continue, then a westward shift of ENHANCED RISK & possible upgrade to MODERATE RISK may occur over the Tri-State.

At this point, large hail (perhaps some isolated really big hail at +2.25″) is the main risk, followed by tornado risk, then wind, especially in later on as t’storms become linear in the far east & northeast parts of the Tri-State.

Of note is the passage of the surface low from right over Wayne to Richland to Lawrence counties. The surface pressure may drop from 997 mb at 10 a.m. to as low as 991 mb by 4 p.m. by the time is reaches Wayne County. The main tornado threat may lay within the high-shear zone of the middle of that surface low, which could result in the track of a long-lived cyclical supercell from south of St. Louis Missouri through that Wayne County area to Vigo County, Indiana (Terre Haute). The best tornado potential would seem to occur with the fairly rapid deepening of the surface low in our Illinois counties track. Not to say no one else would have tornado potential, but the calculated helicity values right in the deepening surface low are within the confines of substantial tornado potential.

ALL THIS SAID, there is still, however, some uncertainty with all of this. There will be a large on-going MCS/squall line in the southeastern U.S. This could take away the needed moisture & could even lay down a cirrus shield over the area. This would temper the magnitude of any severe potential. Also, if timing of the passage of the surface & upper low changes, then any severe potential would be decreased. If that does NOT happen & we end up with the mentioned scenario with the sun out prior, then by all means this could evolve into a severe weather outbreak.

We will continue to monitor.

It will turn sharply colder Thursday with low clouds & scattered chilly rain showers. Frost is possible Thursday & Friday nights.

