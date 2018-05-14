Latest Tri-State Weather Info

Record heat continues……………….parts of the Tri-State of have had 5 consecutive days at or above 90! This is something that has not occurred in May since 2012 & is the greatest numbers of 90s days so early in the year since 1962.

April was the coldest for the Tri-State as a whole since 1983, but it actually ended up as the coldest April in Evansville since 1907, beating 1997 slightly. This massive flip from record cold to now record warm between April & May is the most dramatic since 1936 when April was cold & May suddenly turned hot.

Severe weather from multiple bows/lines of storms will occur Missouri to Illinois & Indiana this evening-tonight.

The tail ends of these bows/lines may swipe the Tri-State. The best coverage will be in the northern & northwestern half of the area, but we will watch them area-wide. If these tail ends can hold on well enough & overcome capping, then some severe gust risk will accompany them. Also, it is possible that the bow/line moves farther south than expected. Regardless, these will eventually gust out & weaken with time over the area with their progression.

With a June-like pattern, scattered t’storms are possible off & on for the next 7 days. A couple/few times, reasonable dynamics will swipe the area, leading to some severe, but nothing widespread or major.

It will continue to be very warm & muggy. Total rainfall now-next Tuesday will tend to run 1.25-4.5″ for the area as a whole.

The rest of May looks warmer than normal. If current trends continue, this will end up one of, if not, the warmest May on record. Latest analysis shows 80s & 90s right to the end of May.

Comments

comments