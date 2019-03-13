The Latest Trends in Prom Gowns

Spring formals and prom are right around the corner and while you’re out gown shopping, you’ll need to know what’s hot for 2019.

Leanna of Annale’s Twice Chosen is here to break down what’s trending this prom season.

Now when I was shopping for the Black and White Ball, I noticed that the long ruffled sleeves that started trending in women’s fashion last year have finally made their way into the evening gown world!

And deceptively simple is also in this year.

Also in style are the deep V with a privacy panel, jersey knit and floral print.

Keep these trends in mind while you’re out shopping for your gown, and you’ll be the belle of the ball.





Happy shopping!

