Latest On Travel Impacting Wintry Precipitation Ahead Tonight

We are fair game for freezing rain, rain, some sleet and snow to overspread the Tri-State from southwest to northeast after 6 pm.

A good chunk of the precipitation may be cold rain southeast of Henderson, but areas slightly farther to the north will be mainly freezing rain with up to 0.2″ of ice accretion.

Farther north, north of I-64, sleet and freezing rain will be dominant, followed by some sleet and snow.

All this said, 1″ or less of snow & sleet is possible along and north of I-64, while up to 0.2″ of ice accretion is possible in a band along the Ohio River, mainly west and just north of Owensboro.

Farther south and east, precipitation will be largely cold rain, but it may end as some brief freezing rain, sleet and snow late tonight-tomorrow morning.

