Latest Information On Minor Snowfall Potential

TONIGHT-MONDAY:

A few spotty rain/snow showers are possible late this evening, then overnight-Sunday morning, more widespread rain & snow is possible. Looks like mainly snow north & northeast of Evansville (north of I-64 to Perry & Hancock counties) with mainly rain south of there. 1″ or less of accumulation is possible in those areas that look to receive mainly snow. It would be wet snow with temperatures in the lower 30s. Temperatures should be in the mid to upper 30s elsewhere.

After a break, some snow flurries & snow showers may pivot through Sunday afternoon-evening as temperatures tank on gusty northwest winds to 33 mph. Best potential of a light dusting from that would be over our northern & northeastern counties. Temperatures will fall from the 30s to the 20s by afternoon.

Monday looks dry & partly cloudy with highs in the 20s to around 30 with 10-15 in the morning.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY:

Another clipper will pass late Tuesday-Tuesday night with mixed rain/snow & pure rain & pure snow. It will tend to favor more snow than mix or rain north of I-64 & favor more rain as you go southward. So, the best potential of minor accumulations will be north of I-64. Although everyone may end as at least a brief period of some light snow, it is those areas north of that 64 corridor that may receive around 1″, perhaps even some more, if current trends hold.

Highs Tuesday will run in the 37-44 range, then fall below freezing with time Tuesday night.

Wednesday looks partly & dry with highs 20s & 30s.

Chad Evans



