Latest Information On Flooding & the Pattern Change Ahead

It still looks like two main rounds of rainfall with a grand total of 3-9″ tonight-Sunday morning. It appears that the band of heaviest rainfall of 7-9″ is setting up from Saline to White, Gibson & Dubois counties with lesser amounts north & south of that band. Latest data suggests a grand total of 5-6″ in the Evansville area.

First round (tonight-Thursday AM) looks like a 1-3.5″ rain.

Second round (Thursday night-Sunday AM) looks like a 2-4.5″ rain

An isolated strong to severe t’storm may occur tonight, otherwise, looks like just rain & a few t’storms.

A few isolated t’storms cannot be ruled out Saturday afternoon-evening-night at any point.

Given wet soils, already high river levels and this rainfall, the potential is there for substantial to significant river flooding by next week. Analog data continues to point to some potential crests on some area rivers reaching the top 8, making them major/historical.

Do not get used to the unusual spring warmth…..BELOW TO MUCH BELOW NORMAL temperatures should return as we exit February & move into early March. Some additional snowfall would not surprise me. Highs in the 30s & 40s with lows in the 20s (some teens) will likely return. These temperatures would end up being around 15 degrees below normal.

