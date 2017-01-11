Latest Glaze Ice Forecast
It still appears that rain showers will change to freezing rain showers late Friday night & last through Friday in the northwest half of the Tri-State. McLeansboro to Carmi to Owensville, Mt. Carmel & Vincennes may see at least a trace of the ice, based on the latest analysis. The most ice, 0.10-0.15″, will accumulate on elevated surfaces like trees, powerlines, decks, cars, bridges & overpasses in Hamilton, Edwards, Wayne, Richland & Clay counties as temperatures fall 29-32. Lesser amounts will occur just outside of this zone.
STAY TUNED FOR ANY TWEAKS TO THIS FORECAST REGARDING AMOUNTS & SHIFTING OF THE OVERALL ICE ACCUMULATIONS…………