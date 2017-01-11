Latest Glaze Ice Forecast

It still appears that rain showers will change to freezing rain showers late Friday night & last through Friday in the northwest half of the Tri-State. McLeansboro to Carmi to Owensville, Mt. Carmel & Vincennes may see at least a trace of the ice, based on the latest analysis. The most ice, 0.10-0.15″, will accumulate on elevated surfaces like trees, powerlines, decks, cars, bridges & overpasses in Hamilton, Edwards, Wayne, Richland & Clay counties as temperatures fall 29-32. Lesser amounts will occur just outside of this zone.

STAY TUNED FOR ANY TWEAKS TO THIS FORECAST REGARDING AMOUNTS & SHIFTING OF THE OVERALL ICE ACCUMULATIONS…………

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments