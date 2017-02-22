Latest On Friday’s Severe Weather Threat……..Ugly Hard Freezing Weather in March That Will Damage Some Vegetation

Areas of dense fog & low clouds are possible tonight with lows 53-56, followed by a mix of clouds & sun tomorrow with a light southerly wind & highs 71-76. Low tomorrow night, with increasing southerly winds to 15-25 mph late, will only drop to 57-62.

Strong storm system still looks to bring severe weather in the 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. Multiple lines of t’storms with some having supercellular features before merging into a solid line will likely pass. Scattered damaging winds are the main threat. However, given the fact that some of the t’storms will be discrete, isolated tornado threat will need to be inserted into this forecast. Also, hail with diameter 0.88″ or less may occur with some t’storms.

Preceding the t’storms, temperatures will rise to record warm levels at 73-77 with strong south to southwest winds at 20-35 mph.

Meanwhile, a significant winter storm to even blizzard will occur to our northwest. Blizzard Watches are already up for parts of South Dakota & Nebraska to parts of Minnesota & Iowa.

By the way, it still looks like below-normal temperatures March 3-17 with some overnights that will damage blooming vegetation. Some teens & lower 20s are likely & I would not rule out a bit of brief snowfall.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



