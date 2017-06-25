Latest Detailed Tri-State Weather Outlook to August 1

JUNE 26-29……….

Below Normal Temperatures, Below Normal Rainfall

(Normal High/Low: 88/65…..Normal Rainfall: 0.45″)

Pleasant, Comfortable Weather, But Warmer Wednesday After Brief Shortwave & Weak Surface Cold Front…….



An area of mid-level clouds will overspread mainly the southern 1/2 to 2/3 of the Tri-State tonight. North of this cloudiness, it looks mostly clear to clear with a light wind. So, low temperatures will vary from 51-56 Evansville & northward to 57-61 southward. This cloudiness will exit tomorrow morning, followed by a partly cloudy sky with low humidity & a west-southwest wind at 6-12 mph.

This will be followed by a shortwave (& a rather weak surface cold front) with increasing clouds & a few spotty showers tomorrow evening-early overnight. This will be followed by gradually clearing skies & the potential of some patchy fog. After highs 77-82, lows tomorrow night will run 53-58.

Tuesday looks good with mostly sunny skies, very low humidity & a north-northeast wind at 6-13 mph. Highs of 77-82 are likely with lows Tuesday night-Wednesday morning at 53-61.

It will begin to heat up Wednesday with mostly sunny with a south wind at 10-20 mph & highs 86-91, but the humidity still looks low.

JUNE 30-JULY 8……..



Above Normal Temperatures, Below Normal Rainfall

(Normal High/Low: 88/66…..Normal Rainfall: 1.20″)

Some Additional Welcome Rainfall, Then Trend to Overall Dry……Back to Consistent Daily 90s In Early July



It will turn very muggy & hot Thursday-Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to 90s. Overnight night lows will be muggy at near 70 to the mid 70s. Heat indices may approach 100 as some of the heat in the West tries to advance eastward. However, some additional welcome scattered showers & t’storms are possible Friday & especially Saturday.

Even through the organized, widespread, severe t’storms will be largely northwest & north of the Tri-State, it still appears we will get in on broken lines/bands of scattered showers & t’storms.

Sunday looks dry, partly cloudy & less humid with highs in the 80s with north winds at 5-10 mph.

Monday-Tuesday (July 4-5) looks to gradually turn muggy with lows in the 60s, then 70s & highs in the 80s to 90s. It looks dry right now with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

July 6-8 looks hot & humid with sunshine & highs 90s (few places around 100?) with lows in the 70s.

JULY 9-12



Normal Temperatures, Above-Normal Rainfall

(Normal High/Low: 89/67…..Normal Rainfall: 0.50″)

Typical Heat with Daily T’Storms & Tropical Humidity………

Showers & t’storms look frequent during this period with front stalls over/near area with seasonably hot, muggy conditions.

JULY 13-18

Normal Temperatures, Below Normal Rainfall

(Normal High/Low: 89/67…..Normal Rainfall: 1.00″)

Typically Muggy & Hot with Scattered T’Storms at Times…..Went Below Normal Rainfall Because the Rainfall Will Be So Hit or Miss



Beyond July 9, shows a high likelihood of it turning muggy again with scattered t’storms moving up from the Gulf of Mexico. However, there is no math that points to excessive heat. It looks like pretty normal highs of 87-91 with lows 68-73.

Really July 13-18 shows a pattern of some occasional scattered t’storms from the Gulf of Mexico & a couple of very weak frontal passages. Temperatures do not look excessive either way…….whether it be below or above normal, but a domination of 80s to some lower 90s.

The core of the intense heat looks to set up over Texas to Oklahoma & then over the western U.S. all the way to Montana. Coolest temperatures & greatest departures from normal (in terms of below) will tend to be over New England.

JULY 19-29

Above Normal Temperatures, Below Normal Rainfall

(Normal High/Low: 89/68…..Normal Rainfall: 1.10″)

Strong Upper Ridge with Intense Heat….Heat Nearing the Intensity of Late June



HOWEVER, beyond July 19 to 29, there are increasingly strong signals of a very strong upper ridge building from southern & eastern Canada, all the way to the Deep South with widespread overall dryness (only a few pop-up air mass, pulsey t’storms perhaps). Highs here will be dominated by 90s heat with the potential of a few locations getting to 100.

JULY 30-AUGUST 1

Below Normal Temperatures, Above Normal Rainfall

(Normal High/Low: 89/68…..Normal Rainfall: 0.33″)

Strong Upper Ridge Breakdown with Easing of Heat & Some Welcome, More Widespread T’Storms



Breakdown of the intense ridge may occur at the very end of July-first of August with some welcome t’storms & cooler weather here.

