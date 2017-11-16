Latest Data Regarding Potential Narrow Squall Line & Strong Winds Saturday

There are indications of:

Cold front & squall line slowing down even more with passage possible now as late as 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., rather than 9 p.m. to 2 p.m. Non-t’storm wind gusts ahead & behind line increasing to 42-48 mph……..even wind gusts increasing to 40 mph Friday evening-night. Few showers along the actual cold front behind the squall line resulting in a few showers lingering into Saturday mid to late afternoon. With slightly better buoyancy currently forecast, given very high wind fields through troposphere & bulk shear, upgrade to SLIGHT RISK of severe weather certainly seems reasonable at the moment, even with cold pocket lagging behind warm sector of where squall line will form. Sunday is looking colder & rather gray as low clouds wrap in. I am considering adding flurries potential, but haven’t reached that point yet. It will still be windy on Sunday, especially early. Wind gusts before 1 p.m. could run 38-45 mph. Gusts of 28-34 mph will tend to occur in the afternoon.

Projected evolution of the wind in the squall line & the winds ahead of & behind it (winds are in knots & these are projected SUSTAINED WINDS, not GUSTS):

