Latest Data Regarding Potential Narrow Squall Line & Strong Winds Saturday
There are indications of:
- Cold front & squall line slowing down even more with passage possible now as late as 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., rather than 9 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Non-t’storm wind gusts ahead & behind line increasing to 42-48 mph……..even wind gusts increasing to 40 mph Friday evening-night.
- Few showers along the actual cold front behind the squall line resulting in a few showers lingering into Saturday mid to late afternoon.
- With slightly better buoyancy currently forecast, given very high wind fields through troposphere & bulk shear, upgrade to SLIGHT RISK of severe weather certainly seems reasonable at the moment, even with cold pocket lagging behind warm sector of where squall line will form.
- Sunday is looking colder & rather gray as low clouds wrap in. I am considering adding flurries potential, but haven’t reached that point yet. It will still be windy on Sunday, especially early. Wind gusts before 1 p.m. could run 38-45 mph. Gusts of 28-34 mph will tend to occur in the afternoon.
Projected evolution of the wind in the squall line & the winds ahead of & behind it (winds are in knots & these are projected SUSTAINED WINDS, not GUSTS):