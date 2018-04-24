After an incredibly warm March to early April with record-breaking highs in the upper 80s to the 90s, a very unusual, damaging cold snap struck the Tri-State in late April 1910.

This cold core upper level system with origins in northern Canada dropped southward & caused tremendous dynamic cooling. Highly-unusual accumulating snows fell as far south as central Alabama, Mississippi & Georgia. 1.5″ fell in Atlanta & Nashville with up to 8.3″ measured at McMinnville, Tennessee. 9.5″ fell at Mt. Vernon, in the Tri-State, while Harrisburg saw 8″. The convective nature of the snow (given the cold air aloft) shows up well in the totals with high variability. The heavy snow broke the tree limbs foliated in May to June mature, but fresh, lush tree foliage.

A highly-damaging freeze occurred after the snow. Trees, coaxed to full foliation by record warmth, was burned by lows to 26 in places. The freezing weather extended deep into Tennessee, Alabama & Georgia, which damaged crops that were very much advanced for the season.

This was the latest accumulating snowfall on record in the Evansville area. Digging deep into newspapers, diaries & weather records prior to 1850, the only snowfall that fell later was May 6-7, 1803. This snow, which reportedly reached 6″ in depth in multiple locations from western Kentucky to southern & central Indiana to Virginia, caused great comment by very early settlers & even President John Adams in Virginia. Native Americans were reportedly quite alarmed by it. Interestingly, an unseasonably heavy snowstorm also occurred in mid-October 1805 in Indiana.

It was amazing how far south trace amounts of snow fell. Southern Alabama to even Pensacola, Florida reported a trace of snow.

