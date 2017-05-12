Latest 7-Day Outlook

Skies will clear tonight with some patchy fog developing. Lows will run 45-51.

Tomorrow looks great with sunshine & some fair weather cumulus clouds & highs 74-78 with northerly to northwesterly winds 5-15 mph.

After 50-57 tomorrow night, Sunday looks great for Mother’s Day! Highs will run 82-85 with sunshine & a few clouds with southwest winds 10-18 mph.

Next week looks very warm to hot with some places seeing 90 or 91. A few isolated to spotty showers/t’storms are possible Thursday-Friday as a weak cold front passes.

Next potential of more widespread rainfall/t’storms does not look to arrive until we get around May 24. May 24-31 looks more active with a few rounds of organized t’storms with some severe weather potential. Rainfall looks above normal for that time (normal: 1.19″). Temperatures will remain above normal (Normal: 81/58).

45

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



