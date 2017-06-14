5:47 PM Update

Watching outflow boundary for additional scattered storm development this evening. This boundary has slowed greatly & is very slowly moving southeastward.

We are monitoring a few storms also popping on the edge of deep moisture coming up from the Gulf of Mexico. These are over southeastern Missouri right now.

We also continue to monitor MCV to our north & northwest that may trigger an organized bow of severe storms.

Should it really get going, it has the potential to affect at least part of the Tri-State with scattered severe gust threat (better potential of widespread severe is northwest of the area, however).

However, it is unclear on just how long it may maintain its peak intensity as it moves farther away from the better mid-level flow.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



