Home Indiana Evansville Late Night Television Legend to Perform at Victory Theatre March 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The city of Evansville will welcome one of late night television’s legends to town. Long-time band leader from The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson Doc Severinsen will join the University of Evansville Jazz Ensemble at the Victory Theatre.

The evening of Jazz, Ballads, Pop and big band music will be Tuesday, April 4th at 7:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

To reserve tickets online, visit Doc Severinsen Visits the Victory Theatre.

Comments

comments