Late Night Drug Dispute in Evansville Leads to an Arrest June 13th, 2017

A dispute over drugs leads to an assault and the arrest of a man in Evansville. 35 year old Percy Porter is charged with Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Intimidation. According to police, officers were called to the 1700 block of South Garvin Avenue around 11:30pm Monday night. The victim says Porter hit her in the face multiple times with a handgun, before taking off. Police later arrested Porter. He is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

