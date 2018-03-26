Late March 1893 Severe Weather Outbreak

A severe weather outbreak struck the Tri-State in the late afternoon-evening of March 24, 1893. Numerous strong to violent, deadly tornadoes struck from Mississippi to Indiana.

As part of a large tornado outbreak, numerous homes & buildings were damaged to destroyed at Olney. Apparent tornadoes struck Knox , Daviess (IN) & Martin counties, in Indiana, as well. At Loogootee, city hall was heavily damaged, as was a nearby Catholic church. A flouring mill was nearly demolished. Numerous trees, power poles & homes were damaged or destroyed. A tornado cut a 12-mile path through Knox County. Several thousand dollars worth of property was reportedly destroyed (1893 dollars) with everything in the tornado’s from homes & barns to trees & fences was leveled. In Evansville, the south wing of the insane asylum was heavily damaged at Evansville & two passenger trains near Evansville were “wrecked” when they encountered fallen trees on the air line track after the storm. Winds of hurricane-force reportedly raked Daviess County, Indiana near Washington.

Heavy wind damage was reported in Union County around Boxville, while many large trees were snapped &/or uprooted & many buildings damaged destroyed around Chandler & north of Boonville. A path of significant wind damage also was reported from southern Dubois County.

