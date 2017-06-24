Late June 1934 “Cloudbursts”

On the afternoon of June 21, 1934 a tremendous “cloudburst” hit the city of Evansville. It is apparent that this is was a wet downburst. Many trees were snapped, heavily damaged or uprooted, while many power poles & lines were downed. Crops or wheat & corn were completely flattened on the outskirts of the city. This was accompanied by tremendous rainfall of 3.39″ in a very short period of time that caused flash flooding. Rainfall was highly variable. No rainfall was measured at Mt. Vernon or at the Newburgh Lock & Dam, while Henderson area saw over 3″! Princeton saw 0.71″, but Mt. Carmel saw nothing.

After a high of 94, the temperature cooled to 69 during & after the storm. These very heavy “cloudbursts” occurred in some other areas, as well with wind damage reported in Owensboro with 3.42″. A tobacco barn on the outskirts of town was destroyed & many trees were downed. In areas that did not see the intense t’storms there or nearby, temperatures climbed to the 96-100 range, as the storm appear to have been typical, but intense multi-cells congealing into clusters. This signifies a lack of dynamic/shear support, but tremendous instability & water loading from high PWATs or Precipitable Water with high dew points.

This phenomenon is typical in the South in summer, especially in Florida where intense heating/instability combined with water loading causing brief damaging downbursts & torrential rainfall. Such a scenario occurred last summer in Union County, Kentucky when on a hot, very humid day, multi-cell storms gelling into slow-moving clusters with flooding rainfall. West & northwest of Morganfield, a wet downburst……….http://www.weather.gov/pah/Microburst_July_27_2015_Union_Co_KY……..Winds were up to 95 mph.

In examining the dry, hot years in the 1930s, I found a high incidence of wind events in the Tri-State. Even though dryness ruled, there are many instances of intense winds from occasional storm clusters/drechos & multi-cells cluster & apparent bows. This could be attributed to the fact that storm clusters like to ride the edges of big upper ridges/heat waves. Also, the intense heat in the Plains likely support often an EML or dry layer from the Plains wedging in here to enhance downdraft gusts with the storms.

On June 21, the storms were more organized with better wind fields farther north. Widespread damaging straight-line winds were reported in southern Wisconsin/northwest Illinois with one tornado. A tornado, resulting in several injuries, occurred in Iowa, while large hailers occurred in northern Kansas & northwestern Missouri. Damaging large hail & wind also occurred in southeastern Kansas. Damaging gusts also occurred at Winchester, Illinois & near Fort Wayne, Indiana.

