Home Indiana Evansville This Could be the Last Year for the Evansville River Run May 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Henderson, Indiana, Kentucky Pinterest

This year could be the last year for the Evansville River Run. Or it could be on hold until 2020 when the FixFor41 project is complete.

The 12K, 10 mile and half marathon races take place this Saturday, May 6th, but it usually takes place later in the month.

It was moved up two weeks because of the FixFor41 work beginning next week between Henderson and Evansville.

Organizers say they are hoping to bring the run back after the project is complete.

For more information, visit Evansville River Run.

Photo Courtesy of Evansville River Run

Comments

comments