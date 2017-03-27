Home Indiana Evansville Last Push for Home Run Sweeps Tickets to Benefit Easterseals March 27th, 2017 Amanda Decker Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

You still have a couple more days to get your tickets for Easterseals Home Run Sweeps cash raffle. The grand prize for this year’s raffle is $50,000. Second place is $25,000 and third place is $10,000.

Each ticket costs $100 and there are 1,350 tickets left as of Monday night. The drawing for this contest takes place Thursday.

Tickets are available Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 AM – 5 PM and Thursday from 8 AM until noon at the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center, 3701 Bellemeade in Evansville or by phone at 812-437-2607.

Cash, checks, money orders or debit cards are accepted in person. Only checking or savings account information can be accepted by phone.

The proceeds from this contest help Easterseals provide therapy sessions for people with disabilities.

