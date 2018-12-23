Home Indiana Last Minute Christmas Shopping In The Tri-State December 23rd, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

There’s usually that one person on your Christmas list you wait until the last minute to shop for. Well, there’s still time if you’re looking to snag the perfect gift.

Hobbytown USA in Evansville has seen an increase in traffic the past few days. A store manager says sales have been slow leading up to Christmas, but have picked up recently with people out finishing their last minute Christmas shopping.

“It’s been pretty nutty,” says store manager Kevin Vashon.

“Everybody just kind of, it’s large waves that come in then you get a chance to breathe and catch your breath and then you’re right back at it. We stocked up a lot more this year than we did last year so we expected more sales, and all of a sudden it’s just been booming.”

Vashon says radio controlled cars and planes have been a hit this Christmas. Another big item is slot car racing. He adds this is the time where people shop for their stocking stuffers.

