Last Minute Christmas Shoppers Crowd to Eastland Mall December 22nd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

With Christmas on Monday, shoppers are flocking to the nearest malls to do some last-minute shopping.

Eastland Mall draws a crowd from a two-hour radius around Evansville. People from all over the Tri-State packed the mall Friday in advance of the Christmas holiday.

Eastland Mall Marketing Manager Sean Ferguson says, “I talk to a lot of people who get their shopping done early but a lot more people that wait until this final weekend.”

Online sales are booming this holiday season but you couldn’t tell that at Eastland on Friday.

Mall officials say all of their stores try to integrate online sales into their normal business.



