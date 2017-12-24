Home Indiana Evansville Last Minute Christmas Eve Shoppers In Evansville Despite Cold December 24th, 2017 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

Christmas Eve might mean spending time and eating dinner with family to some folks and to others it’s still a good time to get those last minute holiday deals.

The holiday shopping hustle has finally come to an end. Although it was a snowy winter day over parts of Evansville, it did not stop shoppers from coming out to purchase last minute Christmas gifts.

Most of all, the holiday spirit was present everywhere you looked. Especially when people shopped in stores along with their best Christmas attire.

At the Eastland Mall every shopper had various items to cross off their list. Sylvia, a Jasper Resident tells us she purchased, “Ornaments for my son and family and then some soap from Bath and Body.”

For others, it was also a day to indulge on some retail therapy.

The Evansville Pavilion Target store team leader, Neil Crowley describes what its shoppers had on their agenda. Crowley says, “It is all last minute stocking stuffers wrapping items, a lot of things for Christmas meals, baking things like that.”

Christmas Eve is an opportunity for different holiday activities but some can admit they were in the last minute shopping craze just for the thrill of it. One shopper says,”The excitement of it not knowing what you’re going to find you know spur of the moment things then you think I didn’t know they had this so its good not knowing what you’re gonna get.”

