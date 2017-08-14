Last Island Hurricane & It’s Effects Here In Our Driest Year On Record (1856)

The Last Island Hurricane, which made landfall August 10 in southern Louisiana. This also called the Great Storm of 1856 & the Isle Derniere Hurricane, as Isle Derniere (also known as Last Island) was completely submerged by the storm & the island swept clean of structures. More than 200 homes & a large hotel & resort were leveled as it was a popular destination, known for its white, sandy beaches, nice breezes & an escape from the yellow fever-infested marshy areas inland around New Orleans.

Courtesy: floridahistory.org

The storm had sustained winds of at least 150 mph. It was at least a Category 3 & may have been a 4 or 5 in the Gulf, given the surge at 12′. Katrina produced a storm surge at 12′ at Grand Isle, Louisiana & 14′ in Plaquemines Parish. The The narrow island chain, the Chandeleur Islands, were nearly completely submerged after Katrina. Over 13” of rain fell on New Orleans in the 1856 storm.

The storm moved northeastward & the remnants dumped 4.60” of rainfall in the Evansville metro August 12-13. At Evansville it was reported, “Rain fell in liberal quantities” & that “[rain] very much needed & it will be productive of great good.” “6” of dust laid quickly”.

A brief tornado was spawned north of Dayton, Ohio that killed 2 & injured 2. In Baltimore, a tornado unroofed warehouses & heavily-damaged “a row of large 4-story dwellings”.

August was the wettest month of 1856 with 4.74″. Amazing that 4.60″ fell from the hurricane remnants. An extremely dry year, like 1851, 1856 saw 6 months with monthly totals under 1″ of precipitation, an all-time record. 1.69″ fell TOTAL in September & October. From January 1-April 31, 1856, just 2.50″ was recorded, an all-time record dry period for Evansville metro. This drought did not ease until 1858. After 1850-1854 drought, it ended in 1855, then continued 1856-1857. 1858 was wet until late summer when short-term flash drought returned (year ended up with total at +8″ above modern normal). Drought was gone by 1859, but returned in 1860.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.



