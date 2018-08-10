Home Kentucky Last Days to See the Nina and Pinta in Owensboro August 10th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

The Nina and Pinta Ships in English Park in Owensboro will only be there for two more days.

After August 12th, they will travel for three days on the Ohio River to Wharf in Louisville. There they will be on display from August 15th to the 27th.

Both ships tour together as a new and enhanced ‘sailing museum’ for the purpose of teaching the public and school children on the ‘caravel’. The Nina and Pinta are classified as caravel’s, which were Portuguese sailing ships of the 15th- 17th century. The caravel is considered the Space Shuttle of the 15th century by many historians.

Teachers or organization wishing to schedule a 30 minute guided tour with a crew member can call 1-787-672-2152.

Click here to learn more about the ships by visiting the replica’s website.

