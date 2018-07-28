Home Indiana Last Day for the Vanderburgh County Fair July 28th, 2018 Jonelle Johnson Indiana

The Vanderburgh County 4-H fair is coming to an end after today.

Hundreds of fair-goers from the Evansville area came out to enjoy the quality entertainment and to see the livestock shows.

For the last day some of the shows included the open beef show, and the cat show and many more.

The fair was full of week long fun events and served as a fundraiser for local organizations.

Participants have been attending this annual fair since 1920.

In order to ensure that everyone has a great fair experience it takes many volunteers to assemble a great week to enjoy.

