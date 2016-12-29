Last Chance to Help VHS This Year

As 2016 comes to an end, there’s still plenty of time to adopt a new family pet, or donate to the Vanderburgh Humane Society. This year’s Empty the Shelter event helped find new homes for 196 pets in just two days. Just two weeks later, the shelter has more than 150 new animals. But those Empty the Shelter events actually cause the shelter to lose money. Making a tax deductible donation will help them start the new year on a positive note and help them continue caring for animals in 2017.

To learn more about making a donation, visit VHS’s website here or call them at 812-426-2563.

