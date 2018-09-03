Last 2018 Race Day At Ellis Park

It’s the last day for live racing this year at Ellis Park. Many people are taking advantage of the long weekend and making their finals bets.

“Today is our last day of racing so, it has gone by so fast since July 1st, but we have fan appreciation day, so we are giving away lots of goodies for the fans that come out, and it’s sad that it’s our last day, but we are excited for next year,” says Karen Krauskopf, Ellis Park Sponsorships Director.

Spectators have traveled near and far, all year, to enjoy the races. “I mean come one. This is awesome,” says Brian Bunch.

Even though Labor Day marks the last day for live races, spectators say they are glad they got to enjoy it.

“We come out four or five times a year, and it’s a lot of fun. It’s a beautiful day today,” says spectator JD Wildt. They are just hoping to have lady luck on their side. “Hopefully I’m feeling lucky. Do I look like I’m feeling lucky?”

While others are already winning big.

“They helped me win some grand kid’s tennis shoes so, I love them,” says Bunch.

For some families, Ellis Park isn’t just a place to watch races, but also celebrate milestones.

“We come out here every year for my birthday. Started coming with my mom about five years ago. I always bet on number three because the third is my birthday,” says Stacy McGuire.

Now that Ellis Park’s 96th year of racing is one for the books, Ellis Park officials say this year has been a great one, but they are looking forward to next year.

“Overall, the racing was outstanding, and we are building on the future. We want to be up there with the best tracks of the country, and we’re on our way, and we’re looking forward to it,” says Ellis Park Racing Secretary, Dan Bork.

What can be expected for next year?

“Well, we are going to be enhancing the fan experience. We are going to be working with area businesses in the community and to you know, come together. Ellis Park has been here for 96 years, so next year is going to be even bigger and better than ever,” says Krauskopf.

