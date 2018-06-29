Home Indiana Larry Nassar and Former Trainer Face Additional Charges in Texas June 29th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Former USA gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar and a former trainer are facing new sexual abuse charges in Texas.

Nassar faces six counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child. Former trainer, Debbie Van Horn, was charged with one count.

The charges stem from an investigation at the famed gymnastics training center run by Bela and Martha Karolyi.

Several gymnasts say they were abused by Nassar while training at the ranch.

Nassar is already serving decades in prison for sexual assault and possession of child pornography in Michigan.

