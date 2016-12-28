Larry Caplan Talks About the Upcoming ‘Holiday Recycling Day’

44News This Morning Anchor Shelby Coates spoke with Larry Caplan for all the details for the upcoming ‘Holiday Recycling Day’. This is an annual event that accepts Christmas trees. The trees will be chipped up by a local tree care company, and the chips will be distributed free of charge.

This event takes place Saturday, January 7th from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Keep in mind the Holiday Recycling event will not take glass, styrofoam and plastic bags.

For more information you can call the Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District at 812-436-7800.

