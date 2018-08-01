Larry Caplan Talks Ragweed and Pollen

Master Gardener and certified Arborist Larry Caplan joined us in studio to talk about something that effects the comfort levels of a lot of people.

There’s a healthy crop of ragweed growing throughout the Tri-State, and it’s just about ready to bloom and shed pollen. This means problems for individuals with allergies.

Ragweed is a very common plant that can grow up to four feet tall, and is grown in sunny areas.

Larry explains that the best way to combat these plants is by simply mowing them down while wearing a protective mask to prevent exposure to pollen.





