Master Gardener and Certified Arborist Larry Caplan in studio to give us tips on lawn care in the upcoming fall season.

September is lawn renovation month, so we talked about the need for renovation following this long, dry summer.

We also learned about aerating the lawn, weed control, over seeding, and fertilizing.

Individuals that have questions for Larry Caplan can contact him at Larry@MapleGroveTreeAppraisals.com



