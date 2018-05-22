Home Indiana Larry Caplain Retires from Purdue University May 22nd, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Vanderburgh County Extension Agent Larry Caplain is leaving his job with Purdue University.

His last day on the job was Monday, May 21st.

Caplain has served as the Horticulturist for Vanderburgh County for 32 years.

In that time, he has shared his knowledge about how to make plants grow with farmers and gardeners of the community.

Caplain has appeared numerous times on 44News, giving knowledge and tips in all areas of Horticulture.

A replacement has not yet been named.

Comments

comments