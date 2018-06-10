Larry Bucshon Weighs In On Trump-Kim Summit

Local reaction to the Historic Summit in Singapore ranges from cautious optimism to uncertainty over whether it will bear results. Representative Larry Bucshon weighed in on the Trump-Kim Summit says we have to be careful trusting North Korea.

“You know the North Koreans have done this in the past where they have offered concessions that were short of where we need to go which is denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, and then once you lift some sanctions, they back away. So I don’t think this administration will do that. I think they are going to keep the sanction in place until we have verifiable proof with inspectors in their country to show that they have dismantled their nuclear program.” explained Larry Bucshon.

Bucshon says he’s optimistic that the United Stated can get the assurance it needs.

