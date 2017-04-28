Home Indiana Larry Bird to Step Down as Pacers President April 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana, Sports Pinterest

Larry Bird will be stepping down as the president of the Indiana Pacers.

More than a week ago, the Pacers playoff run ended with their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James.

Bird has been with the Pacers organization since 1997 when he was named the coach. First he was the president of basketball operations for the Pacers from 2003 to 2012, winning the NBA’s Executive of the Year award in 2012.

Yahoo Sports reports, a fractured relationship with Paul George is the reason for Bird’s decision.

Larry Bird will be replaced by General Manager Kevin Pritchard. Bird will stay on as an advisor.

