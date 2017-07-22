Home Indiana Evansville Larger Than Life Art Structure Made on Franklin Street July 22nd, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A public art structure is used to show how labels can help people and hurt them from coming together.

‘Unity’ is larger than life public art structure on Franklin Street. Participants of all ages had the chance to tie colorful yarn to posts they feel reflects their identity.

As a result of so many pieces of yarn being tied together, it crates a colorful web showing everyone is connected.

“Sometimes labels create excuses for violence and we’re not willing to, you know, interact with other individuals based on things that they identify with,” said Rachel Herr, Albion Fellows Bacon Center. “And so today the Unity project has 32 poles that it has identifiers listed and individuals can tie yarn to what they identify with and it shows that we are all connected as a community despite our differences, we also have similarities.”

the event took place at the West Branch Library early this afternoon.

