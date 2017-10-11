Lapidary Society Of Evansville Shows Its Collection Of Fossils
It’s National Fossil Day, and the Lapidary Society of Evansville has a large collection of fossils to check out. These fossils will be available at the 51st annual GEM, MINERAL, & FOSSIL Show later this month.
There will be over 20 vendors offering all kinds of rock related items, including various crystals and beads. The show is a chance to get up close and personal with some of the oldest fossils around.
Members of the Evansville Lapidary Society say a fossil begins as the remains of an organism.
The GEM, MINERAL, & FOSSIL Show is on Saturday, October 21st from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, October 22nd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the CK Newsome Community Center in Evansville.
Kids will receive a free tumbled stone from the Evansville Lapidary Society booth.
This family-friendly event will have raffles, demonstrations, door prizes, silent auctions, food trucks, and so much more.
Admission is one dollar for adults and children under 12 get in for free.