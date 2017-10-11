Home Indiana Evansville Lapidary Society Of Evansville Shows Its Collection Of Fossils October 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

It’s National Fossil Day, and the Lapidary Society of Evansville has a large collection of fossils to check out. These fossils will be available at the 51st annual GEM, MINERAL, & FOSSIL Show later this month.

There will be over 20 vendors offering all kinds of rock related items, including various crystals and beads. The show is a chance to get up close and personal with some of the oldest fossils around.

Members of the Evansville Lapidary Society say a fossil begins as the remains of an organism.

The GEM, MINERAL, & FOSSIL Show is on Saturday, October 21st from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, October 22nd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the CK Newsome Community Center in Evansville.

Kids will receive a free tumbled stone from the Evansville Lapidary Society booth.

This family-friendly event will have raffles, demonstrations, door prizes, silent auctions, food trucks, and so much more.

Admission is one dollar for adults and children under 12 get in for free.

Comments

comments