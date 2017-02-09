All Lanes are Open on S.R. 66 in Warrick County Following Crash
All lanes are open on State Road 66 at Frame Road after a multi-vehicle accident. It took emergency crews less than an hour to clean up the area following a three vehicle crash. Authorities restricted the east and westbound lanes on S.R. at Frame Road. Police say there were minor injuries in the accident. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office was on scene investigating the crash.
Previous Story
Emergency crews are on the scene of a three vehicle accident that has caused lane restrictions in Warrick County. It happened on State Road 66 westbound at Frame Road. Authorities have restricted the westbound and eastbound lanes of S.R. 66. Minor injuries are being reported. Police say three vehicles were involved.
Stay with 44News for more update information.