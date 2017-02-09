Home Indiana All Lanes are Open on S.R. 66 in Warrick County Following Crash February 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

All lanes are open on State Road 66 at Frame Road after a multi-vehicle accident. It took emergency crews less than an hour to clean up the area following a three vehicle crash. Authorities restricted the east and westbound lanes on S.R. at Frame Road. Police say there were minor injuries in the accident. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office was on scene investigating the crash.

Stay with 44News for more update information.

Comments

comments