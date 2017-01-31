Home Indiana Evansville All Lanes Open Following School Bus Crash In Evansville January 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

All lanes on northbound U.S. Highway 41 are back open following a school bus crash. Evansville Police say there were no students on the bus, but there are injuries. It happened on the northbound lanes of U.S. 41 and the Lloyd Expressway. All Lloyd Expressway exit ramps were closed for just under an hour until emergency crews cleared the scene.

Stay with 44News for more information. We have a crew on the way to the scene.

