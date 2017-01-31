All Lanes Open Following School Bus Crash In Evansville
All lanes on northbound U.S. Highway 41 are back open following a school bus crash. Evansville Police say there were no students on the bus, but there are injuries. It happened on the northbound lanes of U.S. 41 and the Lloyd Expressway. All Lloyd Expressway exit ramps were closed for just under an hour until emergency crews cleared the scene.
