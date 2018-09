Home Kentucky Lanes Open Following Daviess County Semi Crash September 10th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

All lanes of U.S. 231 in Daviess County are back open after being closed for hours following a semi crash around rush hour this morning.

The crash shut down the northbound lanes of U.S. 231 near the 12 mile marker just before 8:30AM.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a semi carrying molten aluminum crashed and blocked the roadway for a majority of the day.

The crash happened just north of the U.S. 60 intersection near the Natcher Bridge.

