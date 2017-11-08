44News | Evansville, IN

Lane Restrictions Will Be In Place on US 41 North Strip in Henderson

November 8th, 2017 Henderson, Kentucky

There will be northbound lane restrictions on US 41 North Strip in Henderson, KY. The lane restrictions will be in place Monday, November 13th.

Northbound traffic will be restricted to one lane at US 41 milepoint 16.8 to allow erosion and drainage work along the northbound lanes just north of the Barrett Boulevard intersection.

This northbound work zone lane restriction is expected to go up around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Drivers should be cautious when equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.

