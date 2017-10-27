Home Kentucky Henderson Lane Restrictions Will Be In Place On Green Street Next Week October 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

There will be lane restrictions in place on South Green Street in Henderson County. The lane restrictions will be in place on Monday, October 30th and Tuesday, October 31st.

This will allow crews to do some repaving work along South Green Street. Crews will be working on areas that were recently excavated for water line work by the Henderson Water Utility.

South Green Street will be closed between Clay Street and Audubon Street both days.

Since the area that needs work is near Jefferson Elementary School, repaving will begin around 8:30 a.m. Road work should be complete by Tuesday afternoon, weather permitting.

