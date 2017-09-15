Home Indiana Evansville Lane Restrictions on Weinbach Avenue for Water Main Project September 15th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A portion of Weinbach Avenue will be closed Monday, September 18th as crews continue working on the “Refresh Evansville Water Main Project”. Lane restrictions will be in place along Weinbach between Kathleen Avenue and Covert.

This is all part of the $5.2 million Evansville water and sewer project to upgrade the 12,500 ft. long water main along Weinbach Avenue. EWSU maintains more than 1,000 miles of water lines, 600 miles of those lines are cast iron pipes, that are on average 90-years-old.

The Refresh Evansville Project is an ongoing operation, and will take decades to complete. There’s no word on when those lane restrictions will be lifted.

