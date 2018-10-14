Lane Restrictions On The Wabash River

If you cross the Indiana, Illinois border be ready for traffic to be reduced to one lane.

Starting on Monday, the Indiana Department of Transportation is inspecting the Wabash Memorial Bridge. THe bridge is inspected every 2 years to make sure all the components of the bridge are functioning as they should. This is just a procedural inspection, there hasn’t been any word of problems on the Wabash Bridge. During the inspection traffic will be reduced to one lane and will be controlled by flaggers.

It is expected to take 5 days to complete the inspection of the bridge over the Wabash River, depending on weather conditions.

Motorists are urged to be ware of the restrictions on the bridge in place from 8 AM until 4 PM.

Comments

comments