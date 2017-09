Home Kentucky Lane Restrictions on US 62 Green River Rockport Bridge September 26th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

In Ohio County, a bridge inspection will mean lane restrictions for the US 62 Green River Rockport Bridge.

Crews will be doing a detailed inspection of the bridge with a special vehicle that will be under the bridge itself.

The bridge will be down to one lane October 2nd and 3rd as the vehicle and climbers perform the inspections.

Flaggers will control traffic and the restrictions should last between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

