Lane Restrictions On US 41

Power lines on US 41 are being replaced after an incident that occurred last week. The power lines that were taken out last week supplied power to the flashing lights to the approach to the north bound twin bridge.Henderson Municipal Power and Light will be restricting traffic lanes on the north bound US41’s right hand lane from Audubon Park to the Twin Bridges for power line work. Flagmen will be present to assist with all traffic flow. If possible crews are warning drivers to avoid this area if possible.

These lane restrictions are due to repots of an accident last week. Early reports indicate a dump truck snagged a power line and pulled it down on top of a semi near the Stratman Road/Wolf Hills Road intersection. This will be happening along the northbound lanes of US41 near the 19 mile marker on the approach to the US 41 Twin Bridges. A utility crew was on site to make repairs.

